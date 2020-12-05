Did Ananya Panday copy Khloe Kardashian’s ‘my name was f***’ line for ‘Fabulous Lives’?

Netflix’s reality show “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” can easily be touted as the cringy version of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The Indian counterpart chronicles the lives of popular star wives which include Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari.

In the first episode of the show, Bhavana Pandey’s daughter and actress Ananya Panday can be seen getting her hair and makeup done for a shoot. In a conversation with her team the 22-year-old can be seen saying that the mom used to swear a lot when she was young.

She said, “I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F*ck* because you all used to say it.”

However, some Twitter users pointed out that Ananya ripped off the line from Khloe Kardashian. In one of the episodes while speaking about her mom Kris Jenner, Khloe said, “My mom cursed so much when were little, I thought my name was F*ck.”