Did Alia Bhatt threaten Kiara Advani for dating her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra?

The Star Screen Awards 2019 that aired on December 31 2019, was full of entertainment and glamour. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khuranna were among the other's who attended Star Plus' annual award ceremony.

The actors and artists got recognised for their work in the past year and were awarded for the same. Alia Bhatt received the Best Actor Female Popular Choice Award for 'Gully Boy'. The 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani presented the award to the Alia.

As she graced the stage and accepted her award, Kartik Aryan requested the 'Gully Boy' actress to perform her iconic 'Gulu Gulu' dialogue. He then gave Kiara and Alia a situation to enact the scene. Alia, being the phenomenal actor she is, got into her Safeena character from the movie and threatened Kiara saying, "Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na".