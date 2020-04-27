Did Aamir Khan distribute Rs 15,000 cash to the underprivileged in wheat flour packets?

While many refused to take the packets because they felt one kilo would hardly serve any purpose in their families, the video mentions that those who took the packets were in for a surprise.

Within each packet of flour, it turns out there was Rs 15,000 hidden in cash.

Claiming that Aamir was behind the special gesture, the anchor of the TikTok video said in this way Aamir ensured that the money reached the really needy people because only those who were absolutely hard pressed would line up for just one kilo of flour.

The authenticity of the video or the incident has not been established yet.

Aamir is not known to announce his social service publicly, unlike most other superstars of Bollywood. IANS reached out to the actor's team for a clarification, but there has been no response.