Dia Mirza's disparaging remarks against the forest department irks Randeep Hooda

Dia Mirza recently took to social media to react after a 6-year old tigress was ruthlessly beaten to death by villagers in Uttar Pradesh. An anguished Dia Mirza took to Twitter to disparage the forest department for not able to rescue the animal.

“The tigress could have been rescued and given timely medical aid as the forest officials had reached the spot. But their inability to rescue the injured big cat in a span of over nine hours undoubtedly reflects their inability in protecting wildlife in adverse situations,” she wrote on Twitter.

However, her remark didn’t sit well with actor Randeep Hooda. He took to Twitter and said that the Forest Department is capable of everything. He had spoken to the experts and that animal was beyond rescue. “With all due respect I disagree with this sweeping accusation @deespeak Forest dept is capable and doing good work. She was beyond rescue when found as I talked with experts. Even staff got injured in process. It’s the forest dept thats keeping our wildlife alive not just NGOs.”