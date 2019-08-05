Dia Mirza, Vivek Oberoi and more actors divided over scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi: Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.
Voicing support for the decision, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Wow Historic Moment. Article 370 going. Very brave move."
Dia Mirza, who earlier showed her concern over the issue expressed her support over scrapping of Article 370, tweeted:
Praising the government for scrapping Article 370, Vivek Oberoi wrote,
Paresh Rawal called the move an 'Independence of motherland.' "Today is the true and complete independence of our (link: http://motherland.Today) motherland. Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! Jai Hind," he tweeted.
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "Kashmir Solution has begun."
Taken aback by the situations prevailing in the valley, Gauahar Khan wrote on micro-blogging site, "What the hell is happening ??? May Allah keep everyone safe! In Kashmir."
Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri resident who quit acting some time back, wrote, "This too shall pass! #Kashmir."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)