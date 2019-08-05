Dia Mirza, Vivek Oberoi and more actors divided over scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi: Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Voicing support for the decision, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Wow Historic Moment. Article 370 going. Very brave move."

Dia Mirza, who earlier showed her concern over the issue expressed her support over scrapping of Article 370, tweeted: