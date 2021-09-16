Dia Mirza turns cheerleader for ex-husband producer Sahil Sangha as he launches his production house

Bollywood actress Diaz Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year, turned cheerleader for her ex-husband, producer Sahil Sangha.

Dia took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to cheer for Sangha as he announced the launch of his production house, Madiba Entertainment.

Sharing the post on her stories, Dia wished him luck by writing: "Roar," and added a lion emoji.

Dia and Sahil Sangha parted ways in 2019. Announcing their separation, Dia had posted a picture on Instagram and revealed that they have mutually decided to call it quits after being together for 11 years.

Her note read: “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

She had thanked everyone for their support, “We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time.”

Dia, on behalf of the two had also clarified that they “will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

The 'Sanju' actress married Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy.

The couple's son Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:48 PM IST