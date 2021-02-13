Dia Mirza to marry for the second time with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi: Report

Actor-producer Dia Mirza, who announced her separation husband Sahil Sangha after five years into their marriage, is now reportedly set to tie the knot for a second time with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.
According to a report by SpotboyE, the wedding is said to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends.
The rumours of Dia dating Vaibhav came to light in 2020.
Dia tied the knot with her long-time beau Sahil on October 18, 2014. However, after 11 years of knowing each other, Dia and Sahil decided to part ways amicably.
"We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," Dia posted on the social media.
She thanked her family, friends and the media for their continued love and support while requesting everyone to respect their privacy at that point of time.
Dia was a teenager when she won the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000 and later rose to fame with Bollywood film "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein". She has not just worked as an actor but also invested herself in philanthropy.
As a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment since 2017, Dia has campaigned for the cause extensively.
The actress was last seen on the big screen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Anubhav Sinha’s “Thappad.”