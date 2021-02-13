Dia Mirza to marry for the second time with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi: Report

Actor-producer Dia Mirza, who announced her separation husband Sahil Sangha after five years into their marriage, is now reportedly set to tie the knot for a second time with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

According to a report by SpotboyE, the wedding is said to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends.

The rumours of Dia dating Vaibhav came to light in 2020.

Dia tied the knot with her long-time beau Sahil on October 18, 2014. However, after 11 years of knowing each other, Dia and Sahil decided to part ways amicably.