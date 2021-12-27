Dia Mirza thanks Anubhav Sinha for 'yet another precious experience' as she wraps 'Bheed'

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha as she wrapped 'Bheed'.

Dia marked the end of the Anubhav Sinha directorial with a warm thank you note.

The actress, who previously worked with Anubhav Sinha in 'Thappad', shared a black-and-white candid photo with the director on Instagram.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "Iss #Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji ❤️🙌🏼 Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It’s a picture wrap."

Loading View on Instagram

Last week, actor Rajkummar Rao had also announced that he has finished shooting for 'Bheed'. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with director to announce that the movie has been completed.

"And it's a wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. In this 'bheed' (crowd), I have found a good friend. I love you sir," Rao wrote.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Rao's co-star from upcoming movie 'Badhaai Do'.

It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed 'Thappad'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:11 PM IST