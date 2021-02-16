Dia Mirza smashes patriarchy with woman priest presiding over her Hindu wedding ceremony

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Monday afternoon got hitched to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West.

Dia took to social media and shared pictures of her Hindu wedding. To everyone’s surprise, the actress had an elderly woman priest presiding over the ceremony.

In one of the photos, Dia and Vaibhav can be seen exchanging garlands, while in another photo, they take 'pheras', in yet another photo, the bride and groom are seated in front of the holy fire while the priestess recites mantras.

Smashing patriarchy and the stereotypes around women remarrying, the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”