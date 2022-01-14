Dia Mirza shares unseen picture alongside Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta donning Miss India sashes

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who made headlines in 2021 with her second marriage and birth of son, recently shared a rare picture from her Miss India days alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

She captioned it as, “Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi.”

For those unversed in the year 2000, Dia was crowned Miss Asia Pacific, while Priyanka was given the Miss World title. Meanwhile, Lara was crowned Miss Universe.

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi last year on the 15th of February. Fans were pleased with the eco-friendly wedding ceremony, Dia being a champion of sustainability. The presence of a female priest also won them brownie points.

They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi May 2021.

The little one was born prematurely on May 15 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

Dia herself faced many health challenges during this time and thankfully, timely medical care and a restful recuperation process ensured that both she and the little one triumphed over the crisis.

On work front, Dia will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. She previously worked with the filmmaker in 'Thappad'.

Also starring Rajkummar Rao, 'Bheed' is a social drama featuring Bhumi Pednekar alongside Rao.

It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed 'Thappad'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:30 AM IST