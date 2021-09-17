Dia Mirza shares first pic of son Avyaan as he comes home after being in Neonatal ICU for 4 months; pens emotional note

Bollywood actress Diaz Mirza, who welcomed her son Avyaan on May 14, on Friday shared the first ever picture of him and penned an emotional note marking their new beginning. Avyaan was born prematurely and was being cared for in a Neonatal ICU.

Dia wrote, "Our story has only just begun Avyaan... 15.09.2021."

Tagging the doctors who took care of her son, Dia further wrote, "We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life.

"We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them."

"Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you," Dia added.

"Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way.

"All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are

"Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their preemies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s," wrote the 'Sanju' actress.

The 'Sanju' actress married Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy.

In a deeply personal and emotional social media post, Dia in July shared that the little one was born on May 14 and was gaining strength in a Neonatal ICU.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:26 PM IST