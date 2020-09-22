Dia Mirza says 'never procured or consumed narcotic, contraband substances', slams 'baseless' media reports

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, the names of several Bollywood celebrities have cropped up. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, reports suggest that a number of A-list actors will be summoned by the NCB, in connection to the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Amid this, Dia Mirza took to Twitter to rubbish media reports of her being involved in the drugs nexus and said that she has 'never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form' in her life.
She wrote, "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work."
"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she added.
Reacting to the tweets, a user wrote: "With all due respect. It better be false because it would be an utter shame to this nation if a brand ambassador is involved in narcotics. We will lose faith in this entire industry on top of it all the torchbearers of human rights. Hope you’re right, but want the truth to shine."
"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth... Ms. Mirza - You have nothing to worry if you are not wrong," commented another.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)