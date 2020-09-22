Dia Mirza says 'never procured or consumed narcotic, contraband substances', slams 'baseless' media reports

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, the names of several Bollywood celebrities have cropped up. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, reports suggest that a number of A-list actors will be summoned by the NCB, in connection to the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Amid this, Dia Mirza took to Twitter to rubbish media reports of her being involved in the drugs nexus and said that she has 'never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form' in her life.

She wrote, "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work."