Dia Mirza remembers her friend-casting director Seher Latif, memorialised by her alma mater

Seher Aly Latif, a renowned casting director, who passed away last year in June is memorialised by her alma mater SCM Sophia. Her sudden demise in June left her friends and peers grappling with disbelief and immense shock.

In her short but immensely influential life as an international casting director and producer, she touched many lives with her brilliance and warmth and opened many doors for nascent talent in India and abroad.

Seher's formative years the college has memorialised her at the campus with a completely refurbished studio floor named after her. A dedicated 2,000 sq ft space in the head of Mumbai- the floor will have a state-of-the-art large broadcast news studio with a fully-equipped production control room with audio visual projection facilities and a smartboard, two editing suites, an audio recording and mixing suite, and a breakout room for students.

The renovation entailed a complete stripping-down of the entire floor and upgrades like soundproof walls, state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, a smartboard to replace the whiteboard, computer, LED screen, and much more. Also included will be new editing tables, smart storage solutions, ergonomic furniture, and eco-friendly lighting solutions apart from a completely new wooden flooring.

The renovation took over a month and is ready in time to welcome the 2021-2022 batch at the institution. Close associate and friend, actor, and producer Dia Mirza says, "Seher was always a firm believer in a strong foundation - a foundation built on a good education, and versatile experiences in life and at work. She always admired SCM and her college Sophia’s as the key influences that helped her create foundational skills and craft the core values and strong work ethic that we came to love and admire her for. This contribution to SCMSophia and future students, I believe, is Seher’s way of saying thank you."

On December 17, the institute formally unveiled the renovated facility and on December 18, a very special event will go live from Paris where award-winning journalist and alum Leela Jacinto will be in conversation with Sahitya Akademi Awardee and Windham-Campbell Prize winner Jerry Pinto.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:53 PM IST