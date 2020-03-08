Dia Mirza opens up about relationship with her father and stepfather

Actress Dia Mirza recalls the separation of her parents when she was a small child with sadness, but says her stepfather was "an exemplary human being" who knew exactly how to deal with her situation.

"As a child, I remember seeing what a struggle it was for both my parents to accommodate and adjust to the idea of not being together. They cared for each other deeply, they loved each other. They just couldn't stay together because they wanted different things from life and sometimes, it happens," she told pinkvilla.com.