Dia Mirza looks gorgeous in this unseen wedding photo; Can you spot Vaibhav Rekhi?

Actress Dia Mirza shared a rare photo from her wedding on the occasion of National Handloom Day (August 7).
In the picture, Dia looks stunning and radiant in a red saree from the collections of Raw Mango.
The 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' actress can be seen making a grand entry as the bride. The photo also gives a glimpse of her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. He can be seen walking towards Dia.
Dia married Vaibhav in a private ceremony on February 15, 2021. For the unversed, the couple recently welcomed their first kid, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.
Check out Dia's stunning photo here:
Meanwhile, Dia dedicated her post to the craftsmanship of Indian handlooms and wrote, "There is so much to love, respect and treasure about our #IndianHandlooms!!!"
"On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let's come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let's appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics," she added.
Moments after she shared the post, and and several celebrities reacted to her post. Tahira Kashyap, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Lara Dutta and others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia was last seen in the 2020 film 'Thappad'. She was also seen in the Telugu film 'Wild Dog'.
