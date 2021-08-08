Dia Mirza looks gorgeous in this unseen wedding photo; Can you spot Vaibhav Rekhi?

Actress Dia Mirza shared a rare photo from her wedding on the occasion of National Handloom Day (August 7).

In the picture, Dia looks stunning and radiant in a red saree from the collections of Raw Mango.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' actress can be seen making a grand entry as the bride. The photo also gives a glimpse of her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. He can be seen walking towards Dia.

Dia married Vaibhav in a private ceremony on February 15, 2021. For the unversed, the couple recently welcomed their first kid, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Check out Dia's stunning photo here: