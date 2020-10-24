Dia Mirza expresses pride over being UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador on UN Day

New Delhi: Actor and United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza on Saturday took pride in being associated with the organisation as the United Nations Day is being observed today.

The former Miss India took to Instagram in an attempt to educate the masses about the relevance of UN Day and about how it came into existence.

She posted three infographics about UN Day along with a picture of herself and a banner on climate change.

The 38-year-old actor also complimented the post with a long caption dedicated to the United Nations.

"I've been a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and SDG advocate for over a year now and could not be more proud of the work the UN does every day. Sustainability and peace are extremely personal goals for me and I stand in solidarity with the UN in their mission and vision," she wrote.

"Today, we celebrate 75 years of the ratification of the UN Charter - the cornerstone of this organisation The UN stands as a symbol of hope and unity and I hope you'll join me in honouring these ideals," she added.