Dia Mirza enjoys a stroll in her garden with son Avyaan, says ‘This is everything’

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza recently shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram account where she can be seen taking a stroll amid greenery with her son Avyaan.

"Just. Nothing else. This is everything," she wrote along with the picture.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi prematurely on May 15, 2021 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

The 40-year-old actress and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

In an earlier clip, Dia Mirza thanked 2021 for making her mother and said that it was a year filled with incredible joy and a near death experience.

"It was (a) year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don't last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day," she wrote.

On work front, Dia will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao.

It is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed 'Thappad'.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:09 PM IST