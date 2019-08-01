Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha after being together for 11 years

Dia Mirza who got married to filmmaker Sahil Sangha in October 2014 and has known since 2009 has now called it quits. The actress and environmental activist shared the news with her fans on social media.

On Thursday, Dia posted a picture on Instagram talking about the decision and their relationship. She wrote, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

She went on to thank everyone for their support, “We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time.”

Dia on behalf of the two also clarified that they “will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

The two met for a script reading which later turned into more and he finally proposed Dia in 2014, while in New York. Sahil went down on one knee in the middle of the Brooklyn Bridge and asked her to marry him.