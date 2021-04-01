Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, says 'blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

The news comes just over a month after the couple tied the knot on February 15 in a private ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with her baby bump.

"Blessed to be. One with Mother Earth. One with the life force that is the beginning of everything. Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," the actor wrote.