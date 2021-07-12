'Dhoti kept falling off': Shah Rukh Khan on the 'only issue' he faced while filming 'Devdas'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan walked down the memory lane on the 19th anniversary of his period romance drama "Devdas" and thanked the audience for all the love over the years.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film starred Khan in the titular character of the depressed and alcoholic lover.

"Devdas" released on July 12, 2002 to acclaim and also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kirron Kher and Jackie Shroff.

The 55-year-old star took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone.

"All the late nights, early mornings, problems worked out bcoz of the gorgeous @MadhuriDixit, the stunning Aishwarya, ever cheerful @bindasbhidu, full of life @KirronKherBJP & the whole team slogging under the masterful Bhansali. Only issue-the dhoti kept falling off! Thx for the love," he wrote alongside a series of stills from the set.