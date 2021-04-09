'Dhoom' actress Rimi Sen says Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' was like a 'rehab'

'Hungama' actress Rimi Sen, who has been on a sabbatical after 2011 film 'Shagird', has said that she felt like a 'furniture' in hit comedy films like 'Dhoom', 'Phir Hera Pheri' and 'Golmaal'.
Sen, in a recent interview, spoke about the male dominated film industry and said that she feels like she has achieved nothing.
Talking about her roles in the popular comedy films, Rimi told indianexpress.com, "I did Dhoom, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Golmaal and I had the role of furniture in all of them. That time the film industry was male dominated. Today content is the hero. Back then, hero was the only hero! OTT platforms have changed the scene today."
The actress, who appeared on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss', further added that she feels she could've succeeded if she 'fought' for 3-4 years.
"My only fault is I failed to wait and didn’t agree to struggle. If I had, I would’ve got to work with more directors and the scenario would’ve changed. Now when I watch my films after 10 years, I realise what have I achieved? Nothing," she said.
The actress also spoke about her time on Colors TV's 'Bigg Boss' and said that it was like a 'rehab' for her, where all she had to do was meditate and wash utensils. Calling it a 'paid holiday', Sen said that it helped her in discovering herself.
On the work front, Rimi hasn't shared any details of her upcoming projects.
She was last seen in 'Thank You' and 'Shagird'.
'Thank You' a romantic comdey was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Celina Jaitly and Irrfan Khan.
Meanwhile, 'Shagird' was an action thriller directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia starring Nana Patekar and Mohit Ahlawat.