'Dhoom' actress Rimi Sen says Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' was like a 'rehab'

'Hungama' actress Rimi Sen, who has been on a sabbatical after 2011 film 'Shagird', has said that she felt like a 'furniture' in hit comedy films like 'Dhoom', 'Phir Hera Pheri' and 'Golmaal'.

Sen, in a recent interview, spoke about the male dominated film industry and said that she feels like she has achieved nothing.

Talking about her roles in the popular comedy films, Rimi told indianexpress.com, "I did Dhoom, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Golmaal and I had the role of furniture in all of them. That time the film industry was male dominated. Today content is the hero. Back then, hero was the only hero! OTT platforms have changed the scene today."

The actress, who appeared on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss', further added that she feels she could've succeeded if she 'fought' for 3-4 years.