'Dholida' singer Jahnvi Shrimankar on Bollywood debut with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'I'm at the top of the world'

Singer Jahnvi Shrimankar is at the top of the world as her Bollywood debut song 'Dholida' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has crossed over 30 million views.

In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal, Jahnvi, who started her singing career with Bhansali's 'Saawariya', shares her experience working with the ace filmmaker after 15 years and what challenges she faced while recording 'Dholida'.

"When I sang the song, it sounded different to me and when I heard the final product, it was magical. The experience was highly learning as little nuances were paid attention to about my singing and about my tone, which word has to be thrown in which way, how to modulate it so that it matches with the mood and energy of the song. 'Dholida' is high on energy so it was great for me to match that level by just standing in front of the mic and singing. So that was one takeaway, " the singer shares.

"Also, just to know what are the kind of details that were paid attention to was very interesting for me. I love singing these kinds of songs where I can throw open my voice and go all out. I had a lot of fun recording it. I'm also happy about the Gujarati folk elements that are in the song because that adds to the authenticity," she adds.

Jahnvi says that she was excited and nervous at the same time when she was approached by the makers to sing 'Dholida'.

"As a singer, it's very easy to feel excited about it but it's tough to hold on to the excitement and focus on your work. So, initially, I treated it like any other dub that I go for, but when I went again and again to dub the song, it started sinking a little bit. Honestly, even now, it hasn't sunken in fully that it is my voice in 'Dholida'. Until it happens, you really can't fathom it. This kind of opportunity is too big for me but I feel grateful that it is here and I hope that people are liking the song. I'm still trying to process everything," Jahnvi states.

Jahnvi further shares that as a singer, it was indeed a challenge to match up with the energy of the song and Bhansali's vision.

"I wouldn't call it a challenge but I believe it was important for my personal growth. Mr Bhansali pays a lot of attention to the lyrics and I also wanted to add some masala from my end. So I think that was a challenge because I've never sung this way before. It was a challenge for me to understand how much I have to modulate the words and at the same time, you should have clarity of the words. A common response that I've got so far is that bahot 'zabardast, damdaar aur kadak' lag rahi hai aawaz. So to match that level was also a challenge for me. In a big stage without a mic, I would project in a way so that the last person could hear but even on the mic, I was projecting just that much," Jahnvi says.

Jahnvi calls the experience of working with Bhansali 'special'. She started her career by singing backing vocals for the movie 'Saawariya' in the year 2007.

"I had that experience of working with him earlier as well but that was much different from now because this time it was just me singing solo. I was nervous obviously because he's such a knowledgeable man and understands music and all the nuances so well. He knows exactly what he wants for his film. So to bring that into my singing I was kind of nervous but he encouraged me a lot. I remember even 15 years ago, when we were singing in chorus, just to test how each voice sounds individually, he had asked all of us to sing and when I was singing, he had complimented me. It was a big moment for me. Even now he encourages me in the same way and whatever he likes about me, he will tell me. Unko jo accha nahi lagta hai vo bhi batate hai ki isko thik karna hai," Jahnvi explains.

The singer also recalls attending the shoot of 'Dholida' in Film City. "They were shooting the song in Mumbai and I was fortunate enough to have attended it. That was also actually the first time ever that I visited a film set. It was very exciting for me. For two hours, I saw the opening dance sequence shoot and I couldn't believe it was my voice."

From being in a choir in 'Saawariya' to having a solo song in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Jahnvi says that her journey has been great. "I had not expected it to take this turn. As an artist, over the last 15 years, a lot of things came my way, and usually, it's everyone's dream to be a playback singer in Bollywood and that is also what I started out with. So to see it culminate after 15 years feels great and hopefully this will help me push my further plans also. This will make it easier for me to work on my future projects."

When asked why did it take her so long to make a debut in Bollywood despite being a part of the music industry for several years, Jahnvi shares, "I took up this career for the love of music and singing. You don't know where your journey is going to take you. You just go with the flow and that's what happened with me. I worked on international projects, did a lot of shows and attempted different genres apart from Bollywood. I believe when you're enjoying what's coming your way, you don't know which way you want to push yourself and that's what happened with me."

Jahnvi is currently working on some independent music, and collaborating with some well-known and talented artists from the industry.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:41 PM IST