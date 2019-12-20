Bollywood

Updated on

Dhirubhai Ambani School Annual Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan in attendance

By FPJ Web Desk

Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations took place on Friday evening and it was a star-studded affair.

Dhirubhai Ambani School Annual Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan in attendance

Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations took place on Friday evening and it was a star-studded affair. Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan graced the function to cheer for their kids.

It has become an annual tradition for Bollywood celebrities to show up at the yearly celebrations to support their lil munchkins. And this year's annual day also saw some Bollywood superstars.

The whole Bachchan clan came to support their princess, Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at the venue with their darling daughter Aaradhya.

Aaradhya Bachchan was seen dressed in a traditional attire for her performance. The 8-year-old was seen in a colourful saree for the event. Aaradhya looked super cute in the ensemble and she decorated her bun with flowers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a hot pink salwar suit for the annual day celebrations, while Abhishek went for a casual white shirt and blue denims.

Here are the pictures from the annual day celebrations:

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebration
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebration
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Big B also came to cheer for his grand daughter. He was accompanied by Nanvya Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan at the annual day celebrations
Amitabh Bachchan at the annual day celebrations
Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda at Aaradhya's school
Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda at Aaradhya's school

King Khan was also seen at the anual's day celebrations with his wife Gauri Khan. The power-couple were there to support their 6-year-old son AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan at the annual day celebrations
Shah Rukh Khan at the annual day celebrations
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebration
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebration
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan

'War' actor Hrithik Roshan graced the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations to support his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik Roshan at Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations
Hrithik Roshan at Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations
Photos By Viral Bhayani
Farah Khan
Farah Khan
Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan
Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in