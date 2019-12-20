Dhirubhai Ambani School Annual Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan in attendance

Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations took place on Friday evening and it was a star-studded affair. Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan graced the function to cheer for their kids.
It has become an annual tradition for Bollywood celebrities to show up at the yearly celebrations to support their lil munchkins. And this year's annual day also saw some Bollywood superstars.
The whole Bachchan clan came to support their princess, Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted at the venue with their darling daughter Aaradhya.
Aaradhya Bachchan was seen dressed in a traditional attire for her performance. The 8-year-old was seen in a colourful saree for the event. Aaradhya looked super cute in the ensemble and she decorated her bun with flowers.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a hot pink salwar suit for the annual day celebrations, while Abhishek went for a casual white shirt and blue denims.
Here are the pictures from the annual day celebrations:
Big B also came to cheer for his grand daughter. He was accompanied by Nanvya Nanda.
King Khan was also seen at the anual's day celebrations with his wife Gauri Khan. The power-couple were there to support their 6-year-old son AbRam Khan.
'War' actor Hrithik Roshan graced the Dhirubhai Ambani School’s annual day celebrations to support his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.
