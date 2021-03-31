Dharmendra's grandson Rajveer Deol to make his Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Wednesday introduced his grandchild Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema and announced his debut project with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director.

The 'Sholay' actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring Rajveer. He urged his fans to shower love on Rajveer and Avnish as they step into the world of Indian cinema. The title of the film is still kept under wraps.

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor.