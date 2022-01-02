Dharmendra reveals Bobby Deol played his younger version in a film, came to shoot without underwear - here's what happened next

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who recently appeared as a special guest in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 15', revealed that his son Bobby Deol played his younger version in a film.

He also said that Bobby Deol showed up on the sets of the film without underwear, adding that they still managed to complete the shoot.

Dharmendra said, "Mere bachpan ke role ke liye chahiye tha ek ladka to maine Bobby ko mana liya kaise bhi. (We needed a young boy for a shot of my childhood. I somehow convinced Bobby for it)."

"Chota tha, usko bhi aise hi dress pehnai, pattha bagair chaddi ke aa gaya. To wo dress aise kar kar ke shot hua. (He was very small and came on sets without underwear)," he added.

However, the veteran star did not name the film. For the unawares, Bobby has played the role of a young Dharmendra in the film 'Dharam Veer'. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film was released in 1977.

Dharmendra and Salman also recreated the iconic bike scene of 1975 blockbuster 'Sholay'.

Both the actors were seen opening the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode sitting on the bike and dancing to 'Shaam Shandaar' song. Dharmendra says: "I am here Gabbar." Salman replies: "Gabbar, I am coming."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

He will also join his sons - Sunny and Bobby Deol in 'Apne 2'. The sequel to the 2007 film will also reportedly feature Abhay Deol and Karan Deol.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 01:10 PM IST