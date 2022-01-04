Dharmendra reacts to his and Hema Malini’s pictures on beedi packets

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who is quite active on Twitter, recently reacted to his and wife Hema Malini’s pictures on packets of beedi.

When a Twitter user shared the images tagging the actor, he responded stating, "Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …..Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has two daughters -- Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 after starring together in a number of movies in the early 1970s, including the blockbuster 'Sholay'. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra started his journey in the film industry in 1960 with 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'. He went on to play varied roles in a number of popular films including 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Sholay' and 'Naukar Biwi Ka'.

Currently, Dharmendra's upcoming projects include 'Apne 2' with Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol, and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:53 AM IST