Dharmendra birthday special: Proof that Bollywood's 'He-Man' is a family man

The Garam Dharam or let’s say the original He-Man of Bollywood turns 84 today. While we all know that how the actor has now slowed down when it comes to working in films or attending social gatherings due to his age the senior actor still shows up for family.

So on the eve of his 84th birthday while the world appreciates how great actor he is, we bring to you the loving family man he is.

Dharmendra's personal life has always been a hot topic in the news. The 'Chupke Chupke' actor got married in 1954 at the age of 19 to Parkash Kaur.

Parkash Kaur is the mother of Sunny and Bobby Deol and Dharam ji's first wife. They also have two daughters, Ajeita and Vijeeta.

The actor later in his career fell in love with the queen of hearts, Bollywood's dream girl, Hema Malini. He then converted to Islam to marry second-wife Hema Malini. Hema and Dharam have two daughters together, Esha and Ahana.

Regardless of how complicated the family equation is, the Deol's are always seen sticking to each other like one unit and it's all because of Dharmendra.

These pictures are proof that Bollywood's 'He-Man' is a family man: