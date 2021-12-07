Dharmendra Birthday Special: From 'Sholay' to 'Phool Aur Patthar' - 10 best movies of the He-Man of Bollywood

Veteran actor Dharmendra, also known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, will celebrate his 86th birthday on December 8, 2021.

From impressive dialogue delivery to amazing acting, his gripping screen presence has made him one of the most admired actors.

He is often associated with action-thrillers, but his filmography is a list of comedies, rom-com, and emotionally dramatic movies.

The reason he is loved by the critics and the masses is that he is undeniable versatile.

On the occasion of the legendary actor's birthday, here is a list of his 10 unforgettable movies:

1. Sholay

It is an action movie starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. The story revolves around retired policeman Thakur Baldev Singh, who's family is killed by a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh. He hires two crooks (Dharmendra and Amitabh) to take revenge.

2. Satyakam

It is a romantic - action film starring Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore. The movie is about an idealist who marries a rape victim but still doesn't accept her and her child.

3. Do Chor

This is a Hindi/Urdu movie starring Dharmendra, Tanuja and Shobhana Samarth. The movie revolves around a burglar, Tony, who is always in police radar even if he hasn't committed a crime. Things change when he gets to help the police to catch a culprit.

4. Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?

The story is about an heiress played by Babita who kills her rich uncle played by Pran in self-defence and disposes of his corpse somewhere inside the house but is later haunted by his apparition. Dharmendra plays Babita's love interest in the movie

5. Jugnu

It is a romantic- action. The story revolves around Ashok played by Dharmendra who is an orphan. He is a highly intelligent crook with a golden heart. He is unaware of his true identity leading an outrageous life.

6. Alibaba aur 40 Chor

Is a dramatic movie adaptation of the famous Arabian Nights story. It stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman.

7. Phool Aur Patthar

This film catapulted Dharmendra an 'actor to a 'star'. The story revolves around widowed Shanti and a thief, Shaka.

8. Naya Zamana

'Naya Zamana' is a romantic- action film starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ashok Kumar and Mehmood. The story is about an idealistic young man who fights against the exploitation of poor by the rich.

9. Aaye Din Bahar Ke

This movie stars Dharmendra, Asha Parekh and Nazima. The movie revolves around Ravi, an eligible bachelor who meets Kanchan and falls in love with her but later comes to know she is married and has a child.

10. Dillagi

This movie is based on a Bengali novel 'Chemistry O Kahaani' by Bimal Kar. The movie stars Dharmendra with his wife Hema Malini.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 06:09 PM IST