Dharma Productions call Arjun Kapoor a 'heart-throb in every state', Twitter wonders why comments are off

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 35th birthday on Friday. As the 'Panipat' actor ringed into his birthday, several Bollywood celebrities extended wishes on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also took to Twitter to wish Arjun. Wishing the '2 States' actor, they tweeted, "A heartthrob in every state!@arjunk26 #HappyBirthdayArjunKapoor"
Soon after the post went viral, Twitterati wondered why the comments section of the tweet was off. However, it didn't stop netizens from mocking the production house and the actor. Reacting to the post, a user co-tweeted, "Thanks god, i belong to a union territory."
Another wrote, "No Outsiders Please : Adharma production
Conversation disabled!!!!"
Here are the reactions to the post:
For the unversed, after the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step. Both, Dharma Productions and Arjun Kapoor have been brutally trolled amid the ongoing conversation about nepotism and power play in Bollywood. Recently, author Chetan Bhagat's old tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput playing the main lead in 'Half Girlfriend' resurfaced on Twitter and netizens trolled Arjun Kapoor for bagging the film 'because of nepotism'.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar was panned for being the 'flag bearer of nepotism' and netizens slammed him for making Sushant Singh Rajput feel like an outsider. He was also criticized for mocking the late actor on his talk show - 'Koffee With Karan'.
Sushant Singh Rajpur committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor.
