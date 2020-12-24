‘Dharma ke thekedar maat bano’: Kangana Ranaut slams ‘bhakts’ criticising her bikini picture

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane and recalled the time she spent in Mexico.

Kangana posted a picture on Twitter, sitting on a beach with her back towards the camera. In the photo, she sports a skimpy bikini and has left her curly hair open.

"Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico," she wrote alongside the image.