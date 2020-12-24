‘Dharma ke thekedar maat bano’: Kangana Ranaut slams ‘bhakts’ criticising her bikini picture

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane and recalled the time she spent in Mexico.
Kangana posted a picture on Twitter, sitting on a beach with her back towards the camera. In the photo, she sports a skimpy bikini and has left her curly hair open.
"Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico," she wrote alongside the image.
In no time, comments and criticism began pouring in on the actor’s picture, with many citing it “inappropriate” on grounds of “Sanatana Dharma”.
Slamming the “bhakts”, Kangana posted another tweet and wrote, “After seeing my bikini picture, some people are lecturing me on dharma and sanatana. If goddess Bhairavi comes in front of you with an image of her hair let down, naked, drinking blood, you will be scared. You call yourself a bhakt? Walk on the path of dharma, don’t be its contractor.”
Currently, Kangana is busy with action rehearsals for her upcoming film "Dhaakad".
Earlier this month, she wrapped up shooting for “Thalaivi”, biopic on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
Kangana's upcoming roster includes “Tejas”, regarding which the actress had a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
