Dharma Entertainment's former executive producer Kshitij Prasad to be arrested by NCB

Kshitij Raviprasad was summoned, for joining the investigations into the drugs cases linked to film personalities being probed by the agency, on Thursday. NCB sources had confirmed that Kshitij is an important connection with other big peddlers in this case arrested earlier.

After he was detained for questioning on Friday, filmmaker and owner of Dharma Production Karan Johar late had denied the claims that Prasad is associated with the organisation. He said Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Dharma productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers "on contract basis for a project which did not eventually materialise" while Anubhav Chopra, who was also questioned by the NCB, worked with them on projects for short durations between 2011 and 2013.

"I would like to state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides"/"close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides"," Johar said in a statement.

"Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)