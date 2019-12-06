Dhak dhak: Madhuri Dixit's throwback pic has left internet's heart racing

New Delhi: Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday shared a beautiful throwback picture from a photoshoot from her early days in the film industry.

She captioned the 90s picture writing, "Little moments, big memories #PauseAndRewind," on Instagram.

The 'dhak dhak' girl who is ageing just like wine is seen smiling and wearing an oversized jacket in the post.

Scores of fans of the diva flooded the post with compliments.

The 52-year-old actor was last seen in the multi starrer-'Kalank' alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu.

Madhuri, along with husband Shriram, has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.' The film, which stars Adinath Kothare, will be directed by Jayant Jathar.