'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit wishes 'Dream girl' Hema Malini on 71st birthday

'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most charming actors, Hema Malini on her 71st birthday.

The actor known for her vivacious charm wished Bollywood's Dream Girl by penning a sweet message on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday Dream Girl Hema Ji. May your day be as beautiful as you! Your unparalleled grace & talent is and will always be an inspiration for many," she tweeted.