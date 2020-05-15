'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit turns 53, wishes pour in from B-town celebs

With dreamy eyes and endearing smile, Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit rings in her 53rd birthday today.

On the actor's special day, there is a flood of heartwarming wishes from her fans online, and joining them are her Bollywood mates, Shatrughan Sinha and Abhishek Bachchan.

Veteran actor-turned-politician, Sinha was one among the star, from her legion of fans to extend birthday wishes to the "attractive, charming and dignified actor." "She has won us all with her most endearing smile in different genres of films in a career spanning almost 3 decades. She is one of the most versatile & talented actresses we have," he tweeted.

The 74-year-old star also noted that Madhuri, who has given a number of memorable dancing numbers to cherish, is one of the most "expressive and graceful dancers." "May you be blessed with joyous moments, love & a peaceful life ahead. Love & regards to your beautiful family. Happy birthday," Sinha concluded.