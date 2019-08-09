'Dhaakad' Teaser Out: Guns blazing Kangana Ranaut takes on enemies

New Delhi: After nailing her role as Bobby in 'Judgementall Hai Kya', Kangana Ranaut is back in 'Dhaakad' and how! The first teaser of the film which dropped on Friday came as the extended sequence of the film's poster that showed Kangana standing amidst chaos, destruction and fire.

She is seen walking, with some strong beats playing the background, as a valiant and audacious woman with machine guns in both hands. As Kangana, filled with rage, walks past, the next moment it is her blood-soaked face on the screen! The announcement of the film came in July and the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor called it a "benchmark" for her career.