Dhaakad: Kangana shares new look of Agent Agni, compares her to 'Bhairavi' - goddess of death

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai with Kangana playing the role of an officer in the movie.

The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

‘Dhaakad’ will release on October 1, 2021 in theatres.

On work front, Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa.

The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

She will also be seen in the film 'Tejas' and the sequel ‘Manikarnika-The legend of Didda’.

Recently, the actress announced that she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Ranaut said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not elaborate on which written work. The actress will produce the film that will feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in 'Revolver Rani' will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project.

The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures.