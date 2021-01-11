Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta join Kangana Ranaut in Bhopal

Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta have joined actress Kangana Ranaut, in Bhopal, for the shoot of her upcoming film, 'Dhaakad.'
While Divya Dutta reached Bhopal on Sunday night, Rampal arrived in the city on Monday. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the role of a police officer in the film, reached the city of lakes on Friday evening.
The high-octane action flick is being shot at Shaukat Mahal in the Old city.
According to sources, an action sequence featuring Kangana Ranaut was shot on Monday - the third day of the film's Bhopal schedule. In the scene, Ranaut was seen scolding her subordinates. Rampal and Dutta will shoot for their scenes on Tuesday.
The shooting of the movie will continue till January 25 in Bhopal, after which the cast and crew will move first to Pachmarhi and then to Sarni. 'Dhaakad' will be shot in a thermal power plant in Sarni.
Directed by Razneesh Ghai and bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, the action-thriller film will be shot in the state for 38 days. Meanwhile, some scenes of the film will be shot in Thailand.
Produced under the banner of Sohan Rockstar entertainment Limited, Mumbai, the film may release in October this year.
