Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta join Kangana Ranaut in Bhopal

Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta have joined actress Kangana Ranaut, in Bhopal, for the shoot of her upcoming film, 'Dhaakad.'

While Divya Dutta reached Bhopal on Sunday night, Rampal arrived in the city on Monday. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the role of a police officer in the film, reached the city of lakes on Friday evening.

The high-octane action flick is being shot at Shaukat Mahal in the Old city.

According to sources, an action sequence featuring Kangana Ranaut was shot on Monday - the third day of the film's Bhopal schedule. In the scene, Ranaut was seen scolding her subordinates. Rampal and Dutta will shoot for their scenes on Tuesday.