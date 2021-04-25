Devi Sri Prasad shares how he feels to collab again with Salman Khan for Radhe's 'Seeti Maar'

Music composer, singer, and performer Devi Sri Prasad is all set to give Bollywood yet another peppy song with Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

After the trailer release of Radhe, the biggest highlight of it was the Seeti Maar song.

Prasad who has earlier created Dhinka Chika song for Salman Khan-starrer Ready is happy to reunite with him again and is certain that Seeti Maar song will also be equally loved by all.

Talking about reuniting with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, he shared, "It is always fun to create music for Salman. He has always appreciated my work and when Prabhu Deva and Salman personally asked me to recompose Seeti Maar for Radhe, I was more than happy."

The music composer always wanted to recreate the song in Hindi. He feels the song best suited the film.

He adds, "I have recreated the entire song to suit Salman's image whilst retaining its soul. He called me and shared his feedback on how the song sounds terrific. We hope that the audiences enjoy the number as much as we enjoyed making it. It is a fun song that will keep you grooving."

Prasad has given the Indian music industry some of the biggest hits like Ringa Ringa, AaAante Amalapuram, Daddy Mummy, and others.

Seeti Maar is composed by DSP and is penned by Shabbir Ahmed while vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur. The song will be released on April 26.