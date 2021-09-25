Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: From 'Guide' to 'Jewel Thief', best films of the legendary actor

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, in Punjab. He was one of the most successful male protagonists of Hindi cinema.

His sharp features and mesmerising personality turned out to be a blessing for his career. The legend's career in the film industry spanned for over six decades and he had a crazy fan following back in those days.

Dev Anand was a multitalented man. Apart from being one of the best actors, he was also a writer, director and producer. He aced every aspect of his skills, evidently showcasing it with his films.

Known as the king of romantic films, Dev Anand's almost every movie was a super hit.

Apart from his involvement in Hindi cinema, he was also an active participant, who stood up against the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Of India, Indira Gandhi.

He was honored with many awards for his contribution in films. He received Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002, India's highest award for cinematic excellence.

On Dev Anand's 98th birth anniversary, here's a list of some of his best films:

Guide

Guide is a 1965 Indian romantic drama directed by Dev Anand's brother Vijay Anand. The film set new records and turned out to be the most successful film of that year. Guide received a total nine nominations at the 14th Filmfare and successfully won seven awards.

Advertisement

Kala Pani

Kala Pani is a thriller film and a remake of the 1955 Bengali film Sabar Uparey. The film was both commercial and critical success. Kala Pani was the eight highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1958.

Advertisement

Gambler

Gambler is a 1971 crime thriller film which was directed by Amarjeet. Once again Dev Anand had delivered a fantastic story with amazing songs. The songs songs of the film is still remembered by his fans. One of the superhit songs of the actor 'Chuddi Nahi Ye Mera Dil Hai' is from this film.

Johny Mera Naam

Johny Mera Naam is a phenomenal film with great cinematography. It was released on November 11, 1970. It gained a lot of appreciation from movie lovers. It was the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood movie in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Jewel Thief

It is an 1967 thriller film with great music, featuring Vyjayantimala as a female lead opposite Dev Anand. The story and songs of the film were loved by the audience. The film became an overnight hit and was featured in many film festivals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:54 PM IST