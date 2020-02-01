Despite wrapping 'Sooryavanshi', Rohit Shetty ropes in Jackie Shroff for new role

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's cop-drama "Sooryavanshi".

The 63-year-old actor will be seen in an "interesting role" in the much-awaited film, starring Akshay Kumar as the titular hero.

"I have worked with his (Rohit) father Shetty sahab whom I respected a lot. I have done a lot of work with him and now working with his son, Rohit has been fantastic. He has the story in his head. He is the boy who has come right from the soil.