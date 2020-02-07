'Despite weight loss, I don't get hit on by guys': Sara Ali Khan tells Kareena Kapoor Khan

One of the heartfelt moments witnessed Kareena revealing that she misses the younger, but heavier, version of the popular actress. She claims that that the fitter Sara of today doesn’t eat pizza and has become a very boring person compared to what she used to be.

Having recently uploaded an old video of hers where a heavier version of her is seen on a flight, Sara speaks on how the attention has completely shifted now.

She quips, “I can now earn enough money to buy the pizza. I do think that people now look at me in a very different way. They don’t look at me as a nazarbattu (an object used to ward off the evil eye) anymore. I think that is a refreshing change.”

Sara today is one of the most-stylish celeb kids on the block. She goes on to add that while the change has been a welcome one, it’s not the most important thing for her.

“No one hits on me and you know this. Because I am an intimidating and well-opinionated lady. I don’t get hit-on very often. As a person, I have never derived confidence from my looks. I don’t think that’s the first 5 things that comes to your mind when you talk to me.”