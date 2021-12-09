Despite the wedding venue being free of cost, bride Katrina Kaif paying 75% of all expenses?

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

With wedding preparations going on inside the luxurious property, a report by Bollywood Life revealed that Katrina has been signing the cheques and giving the nod for major decisions revolving her d-day.

Not to mention, the bride is also paying for 75 percent of all the expenses such as “travel costs of all the guests, security arrangements and other appendages.”

This comes even though the proprietors of Six Senses Fort Barwara have offered the venue free of cost given the publicity around the high-profile wedding.

Meanwhile security personnel and police officers were seen posted outside the entrance of the fort, along with barricading on Thursday.

Around eight security personnel in black uniforms and two police officers were seen guarding, what seems to be the main entrance of the wedding venue.

The big fat wedding of B-town has naturally sparked interest in media, with various stories being speculated about the three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights for huge amounts.

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, celebrated their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies along with their friends and family on December 7 and 8.

Many reports suggest that Katrina's mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several celebrities including Deepika Padukone.

Several celebrity guests have arrived in Jaipur to join the wedding festivities. These include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya, filmmaker Kabir Khan, 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari and veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan.

Popular singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, and Toshi Sabri, on Wednesday, were spotted at Jaipur airport.

They were likely to have performed at VicKat's Punjabi style sangeet last night.

