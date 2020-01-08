Despite Shah Rukh Khan's absence from Box Office, daughter Suhana flaunts Rs 1.7 lakh bag

Shah Rukh Khan may have taken a hiatus from doing films, but his social media presence aided by his kids, is enough to keep him and his family in the news. Suhana Khan who came home to celebrate New Year with friends and family, has been making waves around town with her stylish appearances.

The Khan princess was spotted last night at bestie Shanaya Kapoor's residence to spend some quality time. However, it was her accessory with a mammoth price tag that grabbed our attention. Clad in casual attire, Suhana wore black two piece ensemble and layered it with a denim jacket. She paired her look with Stella McCartney shoes worth Rs 50,000 and Goyard Petite Flot Bucket Bag worth Rs 1.7 Lakh.