Despite Shah Rukh Khan's absence from Box Office, daughter Suhana flaunts Rs 1.7 lakh bag

Shah Rukh Khan may have taken a hiatus from doing films, but his social media presence aided by his kids, is enough to keep him and his family in the news. Suhana Khan who came home to celebrate New Year with friends and family, has been making waves around town with her stylish appearances.
The Khan princess was spotted last night at bestie Shanaya Kapoor's residence to spend some quality time. However, it was her accessory with a mammoth price tag that grabbed our attention. Clad in casual attire, Suhana wore black two piece ensemble and layered it with a denim jacket. She paired her look with Stella McCartney shoes worth Rs 50,000 and Goyard Petite Flot Bucket Bag worth Rs 1.7 Lakh.
Suhana’s appearances could be rare but she’s very impactful. Her social media is also a private affair, but fans and followers do end up getting a sneak peek here and there that show the diva living her best life.
Suhana Khan recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
Well, it seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest's love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.
