Despite Salman Khan's appeal against piracy, 'Radhe' full movie leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram in HD quality

Ahead of the release of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday made an appeal to his fans to shun piracy and watch his much-awaited film on the right platform.

However, the action-drama has reportedly been leaked by the group Tamilrockers and is also available on several Telegram channels for free.

According to reports, the full movie is now available on pirated websites for free downloading and viewing. The Prabhu Deva-directorial was leaked on piracy sites within hours of its release and is now available on the internet in HD quality on sites like Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla among others.