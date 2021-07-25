Despite reopening of theatres, Delhi's cinema goers will have to wait till August 15 for Hindi releases

Delhi's cinema theatres are being allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity from Monday, July 26, but don't expect a Hindi film release till August 15.

Till the Hindi films in the cans, including the much-anticipated "83" (the Ranveer Singh-starrer celebrating India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win), see the light of day, cinema goers will have to be content watching the martial arts fantasy film "Mortal Kombat".

And there's more coming from Hollywood. "The films in the queue for August releases are the Vin Diesel blockbuster 'F9' ('Fast and Furious 9'), 'Conjuring' and, 'The Devil Made Me Do It'," said Sanjay Ghai, COO of the distribution company Mukta Arts.

Trade watchers point out that cinema theatres will effectively open from July 30. As a spokesman for the multiplex major Inox put it: "This order came just yesterday. It will take some time for us to get ready for screenings, but we are also keen to open our cinemas as soon as we can."

He added that 100 per cent of the Inox staff have been vaccinated and that Covid-19 protocols are being followed without any slackening of the guard.

With cinemas in Maharashtra still shut, the trade is looking at the public response to the reopening of Delhi theatres with muted anticipation. Trade analyst Karan Taurani pointed out the state contributes more than a quarter of the revenues earned by Bollywood productions.