Despite Krushna Abhishek's absence, Govinda takes a jibe at his nephew on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

For the unversed, in 2019, Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Namrata were the guests on Kapil Sharma’s show. However, Krushna was missing in action during that episode.

Krushna while speaking to a daily said that Sunita had requested the team for him to not be a part of the segment featuring them. Krushna found this sad and shocking and said that his character Sapna is an integral part of the show. He, however, chose not to create a scene because it was Namrata’s big day as she had come to promote her album.

The incident from last year has left a bad taste in Krushna's mouth and hence he opted out of the episode.

The family feud began two years ago, when Sunita expressed how upset she was when she read a post shared by Krushna’s wife Kashmeera on her social media profile about people performing for money after Sunita and Govinda decided to make an appearance on a TV show.