Despite following 'utmost precaution and care', Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

Bhumi is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan among others.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020, when it had added 24,619 infections, only the day earlier on April 3 with the addition of 49,447 cases.

The state government announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

Film and TV shoots will continue and coronavirus testing of all crew members has to be carried out. This will be implemented from April 10.

Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller “Durgamati”, will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, which is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer “Takht” in the pipeline.