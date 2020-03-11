Despite coronavirus scare, Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' manages to mint Rs 30.53 crore in 12 days

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Thappad released on 28th February and has been growing on to the audience with a strong word of mouth that is driving cine-goers to the theatres. Thappad continues to attract the audiences to the theatres and scores big even on the occasion of a holiday. The film, on second Monday, charted 1.15 cr and second Tuesday collected 1.54 cr. which takes its total 12 days collections to a massive 30.53 crores.

Thappad marks the hattrick of hits given by Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Article 15. The viewers have loved how such a critical topic has gotten light and has been talked about in such a tenacious way where it has hit the right chords amongst the audience.