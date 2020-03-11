Despite coronavirus scare, Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' manages to mint Rs 30.53 crore in 12 days

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Thappad released on 28th February and has been growing on to the audience with a strong word of mouth that is driving cine-goers to the theatres. Thappad continues to attract the audiences to the theatres and scores big even on the occasion of a holiday. The film, on second Monday, charted 1.15 cr and second Tuesday collected 1.54 cr. which takes its total 12 days collections to a massive 30.53 crores.
Thappad marks the hattrick of hits given by Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Article 15. The viewers have loved how such a critical topic has gotten light and has been talked about in such a tenacious way where it has hit the right chords amongst the audience.
Thappad is produced by Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Bhushan Sudesh Kumar, and directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha, starring Taapsee Pannu and is winning hearts everywhere. The movie has made a remarkable impact on the audience and is seeing a big jump in collections where a long run of the collection is already in the forecast as its healthy run at the box office.
The film is making waves everywhere- from the critics to the audience, forums applauding it for its treatment of subject to getting tax free in two states, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The dialogues and particularly, “ Ek Thappad- par nahi maar sakta” is already a hit amongst the audience and the film is definitely the most important film of the year, 2020 for its relevant content and hard-hitting storyline.
