Despite chaos, Shah Rukh Khan steps out of his car to fulfill fan’s selfie wish

Shah Rukh Khan has been winning hearts for his love and charm. The actor recently landed in Melbourne for a film festival, however there too King Khan has charmed his friends with a lovely gesture.
On his way to the car, a viral video shows the actor being showered with love from fans. Even after getting inside his car, when Shah Rukh hears a fan call him out asking for a selfie, he can be seen coming out and gathering the fans to pose for one. He can be seen grabbing the phone and taking the picture. Take a look:
The 53-year-old actor has always received lot of love by fans no matter in which part of the world. Currently at the film festival in Melbourne he has been present with the Award of Excellence for his contribution to cinema.
