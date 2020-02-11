Despite busy schedule, Salman Khan goes cycling on the streets of Mumbai

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next starring in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being directed by Prabhu Dheva and is releasing on Eid 2020. This will be followed by Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be releasing on Eid 2021. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.