Despite busy schedule, Salman Khan goes cycling on the streets of Mumbai

Salman Khan, who has a very busy schedule, often takes time off to enjoy cycling on the streets of Mumbai. The actor, on Monday, was spotted in the city and he was seen riding a bicycle in Juhu.
Dressed in a black t-shirt and black shorts with a grey jacket, a car, and a pair of sneakers, the actor was accompanied by his guards and a cop. They were following him while he was cycling on the streets of Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next starring in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being directed by Prabhu Dheva and is releasing on Eid 2020. This will be followed by Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be releasing on Eid 2021. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
